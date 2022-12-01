Indonesia Masters: Ahlawat lying third on weather hit 1st day

India's Veer Ahlawat continued his fine form as he put himself in tied 3rd place after a round of 5-under 67 that included seven birdies in the first round of the BNI Indonesian Masters here on Thursday.

When inclement weather cut short play on the first day, Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto and Neil Schietekat from South Africa led the field with six-under-par 66 each to take the clubhouse lead.

Ahlawat, who finished 8th in Bangladesh Open, last week has been in fine form on the Asian Tour.

Anirban Lahiri, the 2014 winner here, was making a return to Asian Tour after a long gap. He was 4-under through eight holes and he had two birdies and an eagle, as half the field were unable to complete their rounds as play was stopped for the day at 4.45pm local time.

Gaganjeet Bhullar carded 3-under 69 with three birdies on front nine and no bogeys and was tied 11th. Among other Indians, Karandeep Kochhar, who had a superb Top-10 last week in Bangladesh, and Rashid Khan were 2-under through eight holes, SSP Chawrasia (71) was tied 30th. Honey Baisoya and M Dharma were 1-under through eight and seven holes and Udayan Mane was even through 13 at tied 55 while Aman Raj (73) was a poor tied 79th.

Ajeetesh Sandhu and S Chikkarangappa were 1-over 11 and 8 eighth holes, Viraj Madappa was 2-over through 11 and Khalin Joshi shot 3-over 75.

Hamamoto, second in Bangladesh last Sunday, was bogey free at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, with four birdies on the front and two on the back. Schietekat, battling to keep his Tour card, had seven birdies and one dropped shot.

Lying tied for third with Ahlawat were Korea’s Bongsub Kim, Pawin Ingkhaprait from Thailand, Canadian Richard T. Lee and Filipino Miguel Tabuena all came in with 68s.

Hamamoto lost by one shot to compatriot Danthai Boonma last week but rather than being disappointed about not being able to win his first Asian Tour event, he has taken the positives from the experience and is philosophical about it.

