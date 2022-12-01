Left Menu

991 players sign up for for IPL 2023 auction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:57 IST
991 players sign up for for IPL 2023 auction
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 991 cricketers including 714 Indians have registered for the IPL 2023 Players' Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52).

West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries. ''If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),'' said the statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The players' list has 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

The capped players include 19 from India.

Twenty players have registered their names from associate nations.

The uncapped players who previously played IPL include 91 from India and 604 overseas.

The list has 604 uncapped Indians, and 88 overseas.

PTI SSC SSC TAP TAP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022