Sports News Roundup: Jack Quinn's SO goal lifts Sabres over Wings; Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls and more

Soccer-Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at the break after goalkeeping howler

Morocco lead Canada 2-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group F game at a rocking Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, helped by a goalkeeping howler, a result that would see the North Africans through to the last 16. Morocco were gifted a goal in the fourth minute after Milan Borjan came out to clear the ball only to put it right onto the foot of Hakim Ziyech who coolly lobbed it over the stranded Canadian into a gaping net.

Athletics-Kipchoge set for Boston Marathon debut next year

Kenya's marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on April 17 next year, the 38-year-old said on Thursday, as he seeks a fifth victory in one of the six World Marathon Majors. The two-times Olympic champion has already triumphed in the London, Berlin, Chicago and Tokyo marathons which are part of the majors and said in a statement released by his NN Running Team that he was ready for the next step.

Soccer-Prosecutors seek trial for Juventus and former chairman Agnelli

Prosecutors in Italy have requested that former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial over allegations of false accounting at the country's most successful soccer team, a senior source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Turin, where Juventus are based, have been investigating the club's accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

Soccer-Mateship and grit, Australia's Qatar success has roots in qualifying

The spirit of mateship and never-say-die attitude that Australia have ridden to the knockout stages of the World Cup was forged on a long and rocky journey through qualification, when they were often doubted but always kept their eyes on the prize. Australia's unity and fighting spirit were very much in evidence in the victories over Tunisia and Denmark that have earned the Socceroos consecutive World Cup wins for the first time and a last-16 date with Argentina.

Motor racing-IndyCar champion Palou to take on McLaren F1 reserve role

Spaniard Alex Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will combine racing in the U.S. series next year with a McLaren Formula One reserve role where schedules allow, the team said on Thursday. The 25-year-old took part in Friday free practice at this year's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin and has also been involved in McLaren's driver development testing programme.

NHL roundup: Jack Quinn's SO goal lifts Sabres over Wings

Jack Quinn scored in the third round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Quinn notched the only goal of the shootout, although David Perron and Dylan Larkin each hit the post on their attempts for Detroit.

Soccer-England take unbeaten record against African teams into Senegal clash

England will take an unbeaten record against African opposition into Sunday's World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal – the first meeting between the two countries. It will be England's 21st clash against an African team, the last coming in March against Senegal's regional rivals Ivory Coast, who a second-string England easily beat 3-0 at Wembley.

Soccer-Injured U.S. attacker Pulisic feels better, hopes to face Dutch

U.S. attacker Christian Pulisic said on Thursday he was recovering from an injury sustained scoring a crucial goal against Iran and aspired to be fit enough to face the Netherlands in Saturday's last-16 clash at the World Cup. "I'm taking it day-by-day for now and I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play," Pulisic said at the U.S. training camp, adding that his pelvic contusion was painful but improving.

Soccer-Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia. Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland were awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

NBA roundup: Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 on Bulls

Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points before resting in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Phoenix, which led wire-to-wire and improved to 12-1 at home. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee each scored 12 points.

