Left Menu

Mumbai City beat FC Goa 4-1 to maintain supremacy at top

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:32 IST
Mumbai City beat FC Goa 4-1 to maintain supremacy at top
  • Country:
  • India

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace to guide Mumbai City FC to a comfortable 4-1 win over FC Goa and consolidate their position at the top of the Indian Super League standings here on Thursday.

Diaz scored in the 16th and 48th minutes, while Lallianzuala Chhangte (42nd) and Alberto Noguera (55th) completed the rout.

Iker Guarrotxena (22nd) scored the only goal for the Gaurs in the first half.

It was a fourth win on the trot for the Islanders who now went five points clear of Hyderabad FC (16 points) at the top of the table. Hyderabad FC have played one match less than MCFC.

FC Goa, on the other hand, slipped to sixth spot with 12 points from eight matches.

Des Buckingham's broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Diaz netted his fifth goal of the season after receiving the ball in Goa's box and side-stepping Valiente.

It served as a wake-up call of sorts for the Gaurs, who intensified their attacks and were rewarded for it six minutes later.

Tlang was in the thick of things once again as he latched on to a long ball from the midfield and laid it off for Guarrotxena just outside the box.

The 29-year-old, in turn, fired straight at Lachenpa who spilled the ball into the net to gift Pena's men the equaliser.

One opportunity that Pena's men would surely regret would be that of Vazquez, who shot straight at the keeper from a one-on-one situation.

At the other end, Chhangte scored in the 41st minute to restore the Islanders' lead from a brilliant through ball from Apuia.

Returning from the half-time break, Mumbai City stepped up quickly, and in three minutes, Diaz scored another goal.

Chhangte quickly found the Argentine on the left side, who took his time and finished comfortably into the far post.

Former FC Goa midfielder Alberto Noguera hit the final nail in the coffin in the 55th minute.

As the Gaurs looked to fight back, they were dealt a body blow when veteran midfielder Edu Bedia was dismissed in the 79th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022