PTI | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:58 IST
US star Pulisic on track to play against Dutch in World Cup
Christian Pulisic Image Credit: Wikipedia
Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Pulisic left Tuesday's final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.

''It looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that,'' US coach Gregg Berhalter said before Friday's training session.

Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger, said on Thursday he was feeling better.

Forward Josh Sargent left the Iran match in the second half after hurting his right ankle.

''With Christian we're hopeful, with him a little less so,'' Berhalter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

