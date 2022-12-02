Left Menu

China F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth consecutive year

Shanghai hosts the race and it was due to return on April 16 next year for the first time in four years. According to F1, it would not be able to operate normally in China and cannot justify risks to staff involved in travelling.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:10 IST
China F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth consecutive year
Chinese Grand Prix (Image: F1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula 1 because of Covid-19 for the fourth consecutive year. Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.

A Formula 1 statement said the race would not take place because of "the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation". "Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

Shanghai hosts the race and it was due to return on April 16 next year for the first time in four years. According to F1, it would not be able to operate normally in China and cannot justify risks to staff involved in travelling. China has not hosted an F1 race since 2019 and it was one of the first international sporting events to be cancelled in 2020 in the weeks leading up to the pandemic.

Potential replacements are Portugal and Turkey though it will depend on financial factors. Next year's F1 calendar features 24 races and the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022