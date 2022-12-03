Left Menu

Sussex Cricket appoint Paul Farbrace as head coach

The former England assistant coach joins the club having spent the past three years with Warwickshire as their sporting director. Farbrace worked alongside England Head Coach Trevor Bayliss from 2015-2019, and both are credited with implementing a new positive approach to England's one-day cricket, culminating in the 2019 Cricket World Cup victory at Lord's. Prior to working with England, Farbrace worked as the Head Coach of Sri Lanka, where he delivered the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the first in their history

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 08:41 IST
Sussex Cricket appoint Paul Farbrace as head coach
Paul Farbrace. (Photo- Sussex Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sussex Cricket has announced Paul Farbrace as its new head coach. "Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Farbrace as our new Head Coach," said a statement from the county on Friday.

The former England assistant coach joins the club having spent the past three years with Warwickshire as their sporting director. Speaking on the appointment, Sussex Cricket CEO, Rob Andrew, said: "We are all delighted Paul has agreed to join the club. His all-round experience is exactly what we have been looking for when we made the decision to return to one Head Coach across all formats and I am confident he will enable our team to fulfil its full potential."

"He shares the club's ambitions to produce our own players, develop players for England and win trophies for Sussex. We have a very exciting few years ahead as we see the young talented players develop further in Sussex colours," added Andrew. During his time at Warwickshire, he oversaw their title success in the County Championship in 2021, as well as victory in the Bob Willis Trophy in the same season.

Speaking on his new role, Paul Farbrace, said: "I am delighted to be joining Sussex and I am really looking forward to helping everyone at the club to achieve their ambitions. It is a fantastic club that has produced many fantastic players for both Sussex and England." "I am really looking forward to the opportunity of working with the players and coaches to drive the performance of the team forward. We should be very focused on developing our own players, as well as developing players to play for England at all levels, but also winning trophies for the members and the club."

Farbrace worked alongside England Head Coach Trevor Bayliss from 2015-2019, and both are credited with implementing a new positive approach to England's one-day cricket, culminating in the 2019 Cricket World Cup victory at Lord's. Prior to working with England, Farbrace worked as the Head Coach of Sri Lanka, where he delivered the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022