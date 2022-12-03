Left Menu

Shooter Rudrankksh Patil clinches ISSF President's Cup

The competition is taking place in Cairo from November 28 to December 4

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:02 IST
Rudrankksh Patil. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil concluded the 2022 season with a bang, clinching the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President's Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. He defeated Italy's Danilo Sollazzo in the 10 m rifle play-off by 16-8.

"Rudranksh finishes 2022 with a bang TOPScheme Athlete @RudrankkshP wins the ISSF President's Cup after thumping Sollazo 16-8 in the 10m Rifle play-off Congratulations champ, all of India is proud of you," said SAI Media. Athletes from 42 nations representing 43 ISSF Member Federations from all continents qualified to take part in this competition. They are all among the 12 top-ranked in individual Olympic events as per the 2022 World Ranking.

The competition is taking place in Cairo from November 28 to December 4. In the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 held in Cairo, Egypt, which concluded in October, the 18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil bagged the country's first quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics after clinching a gold in men's 10 m air rifle, becoming only the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

