FACTBOX-Brazil v South Korea World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

Brazil plays South Korea in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2200, local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Stadium 974, Doha Capacity: 44,089

Odds (at 90 minutes): Brazil win: 2/9

South Korea win: 14/1 Draw: 24/5

Key stats: * Brazil go into the knockout stage after group-stage wins over Serbia and Switzerland but they lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday when the South Americans were already qualified for the next round and rested most of their regular starters.

* South Korea staged a dramatic come-back 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday, with an added-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan, to make it into the last 16. They had won only one of their previous 11 World Cup matches. * Brazil forward Neymar remains a doubt for Monday's match as he tries to recover from an ankle injury.

* Brazil, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, has won the World Cup a record five times and are favorites to do it again at the tournament in 2022. * Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but has not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.

* South Korea is the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup when they were co-hosts in 2002. On the other occasion, they made it out of the group stage, they lost in the Round of 16 to Uruguay 2-1 in 2010. Previous meetings:

* The two sides have met seven times previously, but never at a World Cup, with Brazil winning on six occasions and South Korea once, in a friendly in 1999. In a friendly in June this year played in Seoul, Brazil won 5-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)