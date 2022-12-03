Left Menu

FACTBOX-Brazil v South Korea World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) Where: Stadium 974, Doha Capacity: 44,089 Odds (at 90 minutes): Brazil win: 2/9 South Korea win: 14/1 Draw: 24/5 Key stats: * Brazil go into the knockout stage after group-stage wins over Serbia and Switzerland but they lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday when the South Americans were already qualified for the next round and rested most of their regular starters. * South Korea staged a dramatic come-back 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday, with an added-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan, to make it into the last 16.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 14:38 IST
FACTBOX-Brazil v South Korea World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Brazil plays South Korea in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Dec. 5, 2200, local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Stadium 974, Doha Capacity: 44,089

Odds (at 90 minutes): Brazil win: 2/9

South Korea win: 14/1 Draw: 24/5

Key stats: * Brazil go into the knockout stage after group-stage wins over Serbia and Switzerland but they lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday when the South Americans were already qualified for the next round and rested most of their regular starters.

* South Korea staged a dramatic come-back 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday, with an added-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan, to make it into the last 16. They had won only one of their previous 11 World Cup matches. * Brazil forward Neymar remains a doubt for Monday's match as he tries to recover from an ankle injury.

* Brazil, unbeaten in qualifying for Qatar, has won the World Cup a record five times and are favorites to do it again at the tournament in 2022. * Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but has not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.

* South Korea is the only Asian country to have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup when they were co-hosts in 2002. On the other occasion, they made it out of the group stage, they lost in the Round of 16 to Uruguay 2-1 in 2010. Previous meetings:

* The two sides have met seven times previously, but never at a World Cup, with Brazil winning on six occasions and South Korea once, in a friendly in 1999. In a friendly in June this year played in Seoul, Brazil won 5-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022