Sukant Kadam enters semifinals of para badminton meet
The ace shuttler will face Guatemalas Raul Anguiano in his last-four clash.Kadam won both his group matches, against Frances Clement Sarrobert and Ludwing Anquise Chaina, in straight games. In the quarterfinals, Kadam went past Brazils Breno Johann without dropping a game. The match lasted 21 minutes, with the Indian winning it 21-14, 21-9.The semifinals between Kadam and Anguiano will be held on Sunday.
World No. 3 Sukant Kadam of India sailed into the semifinals of the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima. The ace shuttler will face Guatemala's Raul Anguiano in his last-four clash.
Kadam won both his group matches, against France's Clement Sarrobert and Ludwing Anquise Chaina, in straight games. In the quarterfinals, Kadam went past Brazil's Breno Johann without dropping a game. The match lasted 21 minutes, with the Indian winning it 21-14, 21-9.
The semifinals between Kadam and Anguiano will be held on Sunday.
