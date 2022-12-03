Left Menu

Sukant Kadam enters semifinals of para badminton meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image
World No. 3 Sukant Kadam of India sailed into the semifinals of the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima. The ace shuttler will face Guatemala's Raul Anguiano in his last-four clash.

Kadam won both his group matches, against France's Clement Sarrobert and Ludwing Anquise Chaina, in straight games. In the quarterfinals, Kadam went past Brazil's Breno Johann without dropping a game. The match lasted 21 minutes, with the Indian winning it 21-14, 21-9.

The semifinals between Kadam and Anguiano will be held on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

