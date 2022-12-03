REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express. TOP STORIES

Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving - now for the serious bit The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.

Anthony Davis scored 44 points and LeBron James added 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers won a back-and-forth affair against the host Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 on Friday. NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Brady Tkachuk's OT goal lifts Senators past Rangers Brady Tkachuk scored at 4:42 of overtime and had three points to help the Ottawa Senators rally for a 3-2 win against the host New York Rangers on Friday.

Soccer - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup - Senegal news conference & training Senegal prepare for their World Cup last-16 match against England

