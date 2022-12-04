Sports Schedule for Sunday, December 4 CRICKET: *First ODI between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur (Ii.30 IST) *Fifth day of the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth.

*Fourth day of first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals: *France vs Poland, 2030 IST *England vs Senegal, 0030 IST (Monday) *I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Mumbai Kenkre FC, 16.30 IST *ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters, 1930 IST *Other stories related to Indian and international football.

HOCKEY *Fifth Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, 1100 IST.

SHOOTING: *65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

BADMINTON: *Asia U-15 and U-17 Junior Championships in Thailand.

CHESS *Tata Steel Tournament in Kolkata.

GOLF: *Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.

