Left Menu

Sports Schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 08:54 IST
Sports Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Schedule for Sunday, December 4 CRICKET: *First ODI between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur (Ii.30 IST) *Fifth day of the first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth.

*Fourth day of first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals: *France vs Poland, 2030 IST *England vs Senegal, 0030 IST (Monday) *I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Mumbai Kenkre FC, 16.30 IST *ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters, 1930 IST *Other stories related to Indian and international football.

HOCKEY *Fifth Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, 1100 IST.

SHOOTING: *65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.

BADMINTON: *Asia U-15 and U-17 Junior Championships in Thailand.

CHESS *Tata Steel Tournament in Kolkata.

GOLF: *Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022