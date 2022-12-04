Soccer-Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

Giroud, 36, had shared the record with Thierry Henry after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win against Australia in their opening Group D game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)