Sports News Roundup: Lawrence recovers from late wobble to win SA Open; Anfernee Simons, Blazers hang on to beat Jazz and more

Soccer-Familiar U.S. shortcomings exposed but best yet to come

A fresh-faced United States squad arrived in Qatar with modest expectations and although they may leave with a sense of disappointment after another last-16 exit, their performances offered hope of a longer run when they co-host the 2026 tournament. After an encouraging group campaign, a young team brimming with confidence entered the knockout phase believing they could deliver another plot twist in a tournament where underdogs have consistently punched above their weight.

Soccer-With 2026 on the horizon future looks bright for young Americans

The United States exited the World Cup with a Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday but looking towards the 2026 horizon, a bright future is rising for the young Americans.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter opted for youth this time, fielding a lineup with an average age of 25 - the second youngest of the 32 nations assembled in Qatar after Ghana.

NHL roundup: Kasperi Kapanen's hat trick sends Pens past Blues

Kasperi Kapanen notched his second career hat trick to help the Pittsburgh Penguins top the visiting St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Saturday. Bryan Rust added a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby a goal and Evgeni Malkin three assists for the Penguins, who have points in 11 of 13 games (9-2-2). Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana

Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half and pulled away for a 63-48 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams. In his third game back from a knee injury, McConnell made 4 of 12 shots, including the 3-pointer that sparked the decisive run, and also made six free throws to help Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana for the sixth straight time and eighth time in 11 meetings under coach Steve Pikiell. The Scarlet Knights improved to 10-3 at home against ranked teams since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Soccer-Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals. Giroud, 36, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

NBA roundup: Anfernee Simons, Blazers hang on to beat Jazz

Anfernee Simons recorded a career-high 45 points and Jerami Grant scored 33 as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Simons and Grant hit key free throws in the waning moments, and the Jazz committed four costly turnovers in the final minute to help Portland pick up the win after blowing an early 15-point lead. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Soccer-'One match, one chance' - unfazed South Korea eye Brazil World Cup upset

Wild cards South Korea say they have nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they take on five-times champions Brazil on Monday, with their sights set on another giant-killing feat in a World Cup where big names have taken a beating. After an extraordinary group phase that saw former winners Brazil and Argentina defeated by low-ranked opponents, plus Belgium and Germany eliminated, South Korea see this World Cup as their best chance in decades to make their mark.

Soccer-Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16 - Wenger

The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking during a technical analysis of the group stages by world governing body FIFA, said it was notable the teams that focused on football and started well, like Brazil, France and England, had easier passage to the last 16.

Golf-Lawrence recovers from late wobble to win SA Open

Home favourite Thriston Lawrence held off a spirited charge from Frenchman Clement Sordet to win the DP World Tour's South African Open by one shot in Johannesburg on Sunday. Lawrence stuttered to a two-over-par 74 in his final round after dropping five shots in as many holes on the back nine, not helped by a double-bogey on the 15th that allowed Sordet to draw level after the South African had been cruising to the win.

Cricket-England scent victory after bold declaration

England made a bold declaration and used short-ball bowling tactics to great effect to stay on course for a comprehensive victory in the opening test against Pakistan on Sunday. Having taken a 78-run lead in the runfest, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 with four sessions to go.

