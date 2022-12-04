Soccer-France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France's outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus. Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five. Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.

