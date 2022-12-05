Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:53 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:53 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones active vs. Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Zay Jones are both active for Sunday's game at

Detroit. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ETIENNE-JONES, Field Level Media

-- Giants WR Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday's NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington

Commanders due to an illness. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media

-- Broncos' Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy active vs. Ravens

Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are both active for Sunday's game against the host

Baltimore Ravens. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-SUTTON-JEUDY, Field Level Media

-- Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with an illness and is questionable to

play in Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CLARK, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule:

Pittsburgh at Atlanta Green Bay at Chicago

Jacksonville at Detroit N.Y. Jets at Minnesota

Washington at N.Y. Giants Tennessee at Philadelphia

Denver at Baltimore Cleveland at Houston

Seattle at L.A. Rams Miami at San Francisco

Kansas City at Cincinnati L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas

Indianapolis at Dallas ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the

College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's Eve.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-MICH, Field Level Media --

Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top

25 poll of the regular season released Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-TOP-25, Field Level Media

-- Report: Liberty to name Jamey Chadwell as next coach

Liberty is expected to name Jamey Chadwell as its new head football coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday

morning. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LIB-CCAR-CHADWELL, Field Level Media

-- USF hires Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as head coach

South Florida officially named Alex Golesh as the sixth head coach in program history on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-USF-GOLESH, Field Level Media ----

NBA Cavaliers F Dean Wade (shoulder) out 3-4 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out three-to four weeks with an injured left shoulder, the team said

Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-WADE, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule:

Denver at New Orleans Phoenix at San Antonio

Boston at Brooklyn Memphis at Detroit

Cleveland at New York L.A. Lakers at Washington

Chicago at Sacramento Indiana at Portland

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's schedule: Michigan at No. 19 Kentucky

Stetson at Florida Miami at Louisville

No. 18 North Carolina at Virginia Tech St. John's at No. 23 Iowa State

Colorado at Washington Utah at Washington State

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri Nebraska at No. 7 Creighton

Cal at No. 4 Arizona Minnesota at No. 5 Purdue

Oregon at No. 21 UCLA Alcorn State at No. 13 Tennessee

Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State Oregon State at Southern California

Stanford at Arizona State ----

NHL Sunday's schedule:

Anaheim at Winnipeg Minnesota at Dallas

Detroit at Columbus San Jose at Buffalo

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders ----

BASEBALL White Sox sign RHP Mike Clevinger to one-year deal

Right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed to terms with the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $12 million contract Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-CLEVINGER, Field Level Media ----

FIFA WORLD CUP Sunday's schedule:

Round of 16: France vs. Poland Round of 16: Senegal vs. England

---- GOLF

PGA -- Hero World Challenge ----

