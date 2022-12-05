Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:53 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 5
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:53 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NFL Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones active vs. Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Zay Jones are both active for Sunday's game at
Detroit. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ETIENNE-JONES, Field Level Media
-- Giants WR Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday's NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington
Commanders due to an illness. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media
-- Broncos' Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy active vs. Ravens
Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are both active for Sunday's game against the host
Baltimore Ravens. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-SUTTON-JEUDY, Field Level Media
-- Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with an illness and is questionable to
play in Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CLARK, Field Level Media
-- Sunday's schedule:
Pittsburgh at Atlanta Green Bay at Chicago
Jacksonville at Detroit N.Y. Jets at Minnesota
Washington at N.Y. Giants Tennessee at Philadelphia
Denver at Baltimore Cleveland at Houston
Seattle at L.A. Rams Miami at San Francisco
Kansas City at Cincinnati L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas
Indianapolis at Dallas ----
COLLEGE FOOTBALL CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU
No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the
College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's Eve.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-MICH, Field Level Media --
Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top
25 poll of the regular season released Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-TOP-25, Field Level Media
-- Report: Liberty to name Jamey Chadwell as next coach
Liberty is expected to name Jamey Chadwell as its new head football coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday
morning. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LIB-CCAR-CHADWELL, Field Level Media
-- USF hires Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as head coach
South Florida officially named Alex Golesh as the sixth head coach in program history on Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-USF-GOLESH, Field Level Media ----
NBA Cavaliers F Dean Wade (shoulder) out 3-4 weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out three-to four weeks with an injured left shoulder, the team said
Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-WADE, Field Level Media
-- Sunday's schedule:
Denver at New Orleans Phoenix at San Antonio
Boston at Brooklyn Memphis at Detroit
Cleveland at New York L.A. Lakers at Washington
Chicago at Sacramento Indiana at Portland
---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday's schedule: Michigan at No. 19 Kentucky
Stetson at Florida Miami at Louisville
No. 18 North Carolina at Virginia Tech St. John's at No. 23 Iowa State
Colorado at Washington Utah at Washington State
Southeast Missouri State at Missouri Nebraska at No. 7 Creighton
Cal at No. 4 Arizona Minnesota at No. 5 Purdue
Oregon at No. 21 UCLA Alcorn State at No. 13 Tennessee
Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State Oregon State at Southern California
Stanford at Arizona State ----
NHL Sunday's schedule:
Anaheim at Winnipeg Minnesota at Dallas
Detroit at Columbus San Jose at Buffalo
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders ----
BASEBALL White Sox sign RHP Mike Clevinger to one-year deal
Right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed to terms with the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $12 million contract Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-CLEVINGER, Field Level Media ----
FIFA WORLD CUP Sunday's schedule:
Round of 16: France vs. Poland Round of 16: Senegal vs. England
---- GOLF
PGA -- Hero World Challenge ----
