Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:53 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 4

- - - - NFL

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones active vs. Lions Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide

receiver Zay Jones are both active for Sunday's game at Detroit.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ETIENNE-JONES, Field Level Media --

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss

Sunday's NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to an illness.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media --

Broncos' Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy active vs. Ravens Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry

Jeudy are both active for Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-SUTTON-JEUDY, Field Level Media --

Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to

the injury report with an illness and is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CLARK, Field Level Media --

Sunday's schedule: Pittsburgh at Atlanta

Green Bay at Chicago Jacksonville at Detroit

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota Washington at N.Y. Giants

Tennessee at Philadelphia Denver at Baltimore

Cleveland at Houston Seattle at L.A. Rams

Miami at San Francisco Kansas City at Cincinnati

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Indianapolis at Dallas

---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference

championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's

Eve. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-MICH, Field Level Media

-- Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season released Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-TOP-25, Field Level Media --

Report: Liberty to name Jamey Chadwell as next coach Liberty is expected to name Jamey Chadwell as its new head

football coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LIB-CCAR-CHADWELL, Field Level Media --

USF hires Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as head coach South Florida officially named Alex Golesh as the sixth head

coach in program history on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-USF-GOLESH, Field Level Media

---- NBA

Cavaliers F Dean Wade (shoulder) out 3-4 weeks Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out three-to

four weeks with an injured left shoulder, the team said Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-WADE, Field Level Media --

Sunday's schedule: Denver at New Orleans

Phoenix at San Antonio Boston at Brooklyn

Memphis at Detroit Cleveland at New York

L.A. Lakers at Washington Chicago at Sacramento

Indiana at Portland ----

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule:

Michigan at No. 19 Kentucky Stetson at Florida

Miami at Louisville No. 18 North Carolina at Virginia Tech

St. John's at No. 23 Iowa State Colorado at Washington

Utah at Washington State Southeast Missouri State at Missouri

Nebraska at No. 7 Creighton Cal at No. 4 Arizona

Minnesota at No. 5 Purdue Oregon at No. 21 UCLA

Alcorn State at No. 13 Tennessee Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State

Oregon State at Southern California Stanford at Arizona State

---- NHL

Sunday's schedule: Anaheim at Winnipeg

Minnesota at Dallas Detroit at Columbus

San Jose at Buffalo Chicago at N.Y. Islanders

---- BASEBALL

White Sox sign RHP Mike Clevinger to one-year deal Right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed to terms with the Chicago

White Sox on a one-year, $12 million contract Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-CLEVINGER, Field Level Media

---- FIFA WORLD CUP

Sunday's schedule: Round of 16: France vs. Poland

Round of 16: Senegal vs. England ----

GOLF PGA -- Hero World Challenge

----

