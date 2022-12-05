Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:53 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 4
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:53 PM ET on Sunday:
- - - - NFL
Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones active vs. Lions Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and wide
receiver Zay Jones are both active for Sunday's game at Detroit.
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ETIENNE-JONES, Field Level Media --
Giants WR Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss
Sunday's NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to an illness.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-GOLLADAY, Field Level Media --
Broncos' Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy active vs. Ravens Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry
Jeudy are both active for Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens.
FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-SUTTON-JEUDY, Field Level Media --
Chiefs DE Frank Clark (illness) questionable vs. Bengals Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to
the injury report with an illness and is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-CLARK, Field Level Media --
Sunday's schedule: Pittsburgh at Atlanta
Green Bay at Chicago Jacksonville at Detroit
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota Washington at N.Y. Giants
Tennessee at Philadelphia Denver at Baltimore
Cleveland at Houston Seattle at L.A. Rams
Miami at San Francisco Kansas City at Cincinnati
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Indianapolis at Dallas
---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference
championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's
Eve. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-MICH, Field Level Media
-- Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25
Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season released Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-TOP-25, Field Level Media --
Report: Liberty to name Jamey Chadwell as next coach Liberty is expected to name Jamey Chadwell as its new head
football coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LIB-CCAR-CHADWELL, Field Level Media --
USF hires Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as head coach South Florida officially named Alex Golesh as the sixth head
coach in program history on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-USF-GOLESH, Field Level Media
---- NBA
Cavaliers F Dean Wade (shoulder) out 3-4 weeks Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out three-to
four weeks with an injured left shoulder, the team said Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-WADE, Field Level Media --
Sunday's schedule: Denver at New Orleans
Phoenix at San Antonio Boston at Brooklyn
Memphis at Detroit Cleveland at New York
L.A. Lakers at Washington Chicago at Sacramento
Indiana at Portland ----
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule:
Michigan at No. 19 Kentucky Stetson at Florida
Miami at Louisville No. 18 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
St. John's at No. 23 Iowa State Colorado at Washington
Utah at Washington State Southeast Missouri State at Missouri
Nebraska at No. 7 Creighton Cal at No. 4 Arizona
Minnesota at No. 5 Purdue Oregon at No. 21 UCLA
Alcorn State at No. 13 Tennessee Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State
Oregon State at Southern California Stanford at Arizona State
---- NHL
Sunday's schedule: Anaheim at Winnipeg
Minnesota at Dallas Detroit at Columbus
San Jose at Buffalo Chicago at N.Y. Islanders
---- BASEBALL
White Sox sign RHP Mike Clevinger to one-year deal Right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed to terms with the Chicago
White Sox on a one-year, $12 million contract Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-CLEVINGER, Field Level Media
---- FIFA WORLD CUP
Sunday's schedule: Round of 16: France vs. Poland
Round of 16: Senegal vs. England ----
GOLF PGA -- Hero World Challenge
----
