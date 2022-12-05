Left Menu

Soccer-Henderson, Kane give England 2-0 lead over Senegal at halftime

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane both scored just before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The two sides are battling to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 01:23 IST
England midfielder Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane both scored just before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday. The first goal in the 38th minute by Henderson came from England's first dangerous attack of a game that took time to warm up and striker Kane was at his deadly best to add a second with the final kick of the half.

Speedy Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, who looked dangerous on the counter, came closest for the African side when he brought out a sharp one-handed save from Jordan Pickford after England's defence carelessly gave the ball away just past the half-hour. The two sides are battling to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

