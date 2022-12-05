Soccer-World Cup 2022: England's route to final explained
WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If England make it to the semis, they could face Group E runners-up Spain or Group H winners Portugal. WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL? * If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on five-times winners Brazil, who topped Group G.
England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* England finished top of Group B on seven points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0. HOW DID ENGLAND REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?
* Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in England's 3-0
win over Senegal in their Round of 16 tie. WHO ARE ENGLAND'S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?
* England will face France in the quarter-finals, after the 2018 champions beat Poland 3-1
