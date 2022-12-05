Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury says he may need surgery on right elbow; Soccer-Familiar U.S. shortcomings exposed but best yet to come and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Fury says he may need surgery on right elbow

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said he might need elbow surgery, potentially delaying a unification showdown with Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk early next year. The Briton told ESPN television after his 10th-round stoppage of title challenger Derek Chisora on Saturday that his right elbow was the problem.

Soccer-Familiar U.S. shortcomings exposed but best yet to come

A fresh-faced United States squad arrived in Qatar with modest expectations and although they may leave with a sense of disappointment after another last-16 exit, their performances offered hope of a longer run when they co-host the 2026 tournament. After an encouraging group campaign, a young team brimming with confidence entered the knockout phase believing they could deliver another plot twist in a tournament where underdogs have consistently punched above their weight.

Soccer-Brazil great Pele not under palliative care, daughter says

Brazil great Pele has not been moved to palliative care, one of his daughters said on Sunday, downplaying reports that he was in end-of-life care after the 82-year-old was hospitalized last week to re-evaluate his treatment as he battles colon cancer. One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France

England spent little time celebrating Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. "We have a brilliant tie, haven't we?" said England coach Gareth Southgate of Saturday's mouth-watering match between the two European powers who have not met at a World Cup since 1982.

Alpine skiing-Kilde outclasses Odermatt again to win Beaver Creek super-G

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde beat rival Marco Odermatt for a second straight day with another aggressive and precise run to win the World Cup super-G race at Beaver Creek on Sunday after edging the Swiss in the downhill. Kilde tore down the challenging Birds of Prey course in one minute 10.73 seconds after battling flu-like symptoms to win the downhill on Saturday with an equally blistering run.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later.

NBA roundup: Anfernee Simons, Blazers hang on to beat Jazz

Anfernee Simons recorded a career-high 45 points and Jerami Grant scored 33 as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Simons and Grant hit key free throws in the waning moments, and the Jazz committed four costly turnovers in the final minute to help Portland pick up the win after blowing an early 15-point lead. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Soccer-Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final

Senegal's loss to England on Sunday saw Africa's hopes of lifting the trophy in Qatar recede even further but the migrant workers watching the game at a specially-built fan zone were still hoping for the biggest prize of all -- work beyond the World Cup. Senegal's 3-0 defeat at the Al Bayt Stadium means Morocco are the continent's only sporting representative remaining in the tournament but in Asian Town, about 60km away, some African fans were already looking beyond the final.

Soccer-"Ruthless" England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

Clinical England overcame a pedestrian start to surge to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday as high-quality goals by Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka swept them into a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

England took a long time to impose themselves on the African champions, a team they had never faced before, and survived a couple of scares before two goals late in the first half changed the feel of the night and it was no contest after the break.

Top 25 roundup: Nebraska pulls off road upset of No. 7 Creighton

Derrick Walker recorded 22 points and eight rebounds and Sam Griesel added 18 and 12, respectively, to fuel visiting Nebraska to a 63-53 victory over No. 7 Creighton on Sunday in Omaha, Neb. Walker made 11 of 16 shots from the floor to send the Cornhuskers (6-3) to their third straight win and first in Omaha since the 2003-04 season. Griesel, who was born in Lincoln, Neb., added seven assists and Juwan Gary collected 12 points and nine rebounds.

