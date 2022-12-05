Left Menu

Rugby-Wales reappoint Gatland as coach in place of Pivac

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:48 IST
Wales have appointed former boss Warren Gatland as their head coach to replace Wayne Pivac after a review of the Autumn internationals, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said in a statement on Monday.

"This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport, but the review process has reached its conclusion and we acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team," WRU CEO Steve Phillips said.

"Ultimately we're in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be and we thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years."

