Bengaluru FC sign Spanish attacker Pablo Perez

The 29-year-old, a product of the Sporting Gijon academy, most recently turned out for Los Rojiblancos in Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football.My discussions with the coach and few others who are aware of the club and the league were very positive.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:07 IST
Bengaluru FC sign Spanish attacker Pablo Perez
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
ISL franchise Bengaluru FC have signed attacking Spanish midfielder Pablo Perez on a deal that runs through until the end of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday. The 29-year-old, a product of the Sporting Gijon academy, most recently turned out for Los Rojiblancos in Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football.

''My discussions with the coach and few others who are aware of the club and the league were very positive. I'm eager to start training and be able to contribute to the team's efforts this season. ''I want to work hard and try my best to help this team reach the playoffs,'' said Perez, upon completion of formalities.

Born in Gijon, Perez joined Gijon's youth setup in 2011, after starting out at Colegio de la Inmaculada as a seven-year-old. He made his debut for Gijon as part of the reserve side in Segunda Division B in the 2011-2012 season. Perez was promoted to the first team in 2014 and made his La Liga debut for Gijon against Valencia CF in 2015. In 2016-17, the midfielder moved to Segunda Division side AD Alcorcon on a season-long loan. The Blues are set to face Kerala Blasters next in their Indian Super League campaign, with the clash taking place at the JN Stadium, in Kochi, on Sunday.

