NBA roundup: Anthony Davis erupts for 55 points in Lakers' win

Anthony Davis erupted for a season-high 55 points, four shy of his career high, and recorded his 10th consecutive double-double with 17 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers raced to a big lead then held off the host Washington Wizards, 130-119, on Sunday. The Lakers scored their fifth win in the last six games, third win in a row, and fourth consecutive road victory with Sunday's decision. Davis has been electric throughout Los Angeles' resurgence, and the defeat of Washington was his strongest performance yet.

'We are on this journey together': Pele backs Brazil ahead of World Cup match

Soccer great Pele on Monday backed Brazil's national team ahead of their World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea, saying he will watch the game from hospital after being admitted there last week as he battles colon cancer. Pele, 82, said in an Instagram post that he wished to inspire Brazil's players by sharing a picture taken at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, when the then-teenager shocked the world leading the South American side to their first title.

Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France

England spent little time celebrating Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. "We have a brilliant tie, haven't we?" said England coach Gareth Southgate of Saturday's mouth-watering match between the two European powers who have not met at a World Cup since 1982.

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later.

Rugby-Gatland returns as Wales coach in place of Pivac

Wales have reappointed Warren Gatland, their most successful and longest-serving coach, to replace Wayne Pivac after a review of the Autumn internationals, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said in a statement on Monday. Wales slipped to a ninth defeat in 12 tests this year when they blew a 21-point lead in the 39-34 loss to Australia in their final match of the Autumn series, which also included defeats by New Zealand and Georgia.

Soccer-Japan lead Croatia 1-0 at halftime in last 16

Daizen Maeda scored from a well-worked short corner just before the break to give Japan a 1-0 halftime lead over Croatia in their World Cup last-16 clash on Monday. Maeda connected with Ritsu Doan's cross to break the deadlock in the 43rd minute as the sides battled it out for the right to meet Brazil or South Korea, who play later on Monday, in the quarter-finals.

Soccer-"Ruthless" England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

Clinical England overcame a pedestrian start to surge to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday as high-quality goals by Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka swept them into a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

England took a long time to impose themselves on the African champions, a team they had never faced before, and survived a couple of scares before two goals late in the first half changed the feel of the night and it was no contest after the break.

Tennis-Renowned American coach Bollettieri dies aged 91

Nick Bollettieri, the larger-than-life coach whose famed Florida tennis academy changed the face of the game by producing some of its greatest players, has died at the age of 91, with ex-student Tommy Haas leading tributes to the "one of a kind" American. The son of Italian immigrant parents, Bollettieri served in the United States army and dropped out of law school to become a coach, shaping the careers of top names including Andre Agassi, Serena and Venus Williams, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova.

Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

Ashraf Ali arrived at Stadium 974 six hours ahead of the Argentina-Poland World Cup match and, in desperation, raised a hand-written sign: "We need tickets." Someone offered one for $2,000, nine times face value.

Soccer-Ronaldo in sharp focus ahead of Portugal match against Switzerland

Speculation regarding the future of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and his outburst following his substitution against South Korea were in sharp focus on Monday ahead of their World Cup last-16 game against Switzerland. The forward, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month following a controversial interview, was linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia but Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he knew nothing about it.

