Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:31 IST
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds began on Dec. 3 and feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.

* Brazil edged out Switzerland to claim top spot in Group G by virtue of goal difference, despite being beaten by Cameroon in their final group game. HOW DID BRAZIL REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta scored in Brazil's 4-1 win

over South Korea in their Round of 16 tie. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS?

* Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals, after the 2018 finalists beat Japan

on penalties. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If Brazil make it to the semi-finals, they could face South American rivals Argentina or the Netherlands. WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If Brazil go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on 2018 champions France or 2016 Euro winners Portugal.

