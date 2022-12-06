Mukesh grabs six as India A dismiss Bangladesh for 252, Umesh warms up for Tests with twin strike

Seamer Mukesh Kumar continued with his dream show in first-class cricket with career-best figures of 6/40 as India A dismissed Bangladesh A for 252 on the first day of the second 'unofficial Test' here.

Mukesh has been a revelation for India A team since he made his debut in the series against New Zealand A as he also got a five-for during that series.

He got good support from senior pacer Umesh Yadav (2/55 in 16 overs), who warmed up nicely for the two-Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram.

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who disappointed during the final day of the first 'Test' also took two wickets.

At stumps, India A were 11 for no loss.

It was Umesh, who got the first breakthrough with an inswinger (outswinger for left-hander) to get rid of Shadman Islam who was caught by Sarfaraz Khan in the slip cordon.

Right-handed Mamhmudul Hasan Joy (12), the No. 3 batter got a perfectly pitched full outswinger from Mukesh and was caught by Kona Bharat behind stumps.

Bangladesh A's first match hero Zakir Hasan (46) and Test team skipper Mominukl Haque (15) added 42 runs before Jayant trapped the seasoned left-handed leg before.

Mukesh then got a couple of quick breakthroughs -- first another delivery that moved a shade as 'A team skipper Mohammed Mithun edged to Sarfaraz in the slip cordon for his second catch.

Zakir, who was closing in on half-century, then got one that was pushed with angle and he edged it to Bharat behind stumps.

At 84 for 5, young Shahadat Hossain (80) and Jaker Ali (62) held the innings together with 147 run stand which was finally broken by Umesh as he castled the batter.

Mukesh then blew away the lower-order in quick time as the innings was wrapped up in 80.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh A 1st Innings 252 in 80.5 overs (Shahadat Hossain 80, Jaker Ali 62, Mukesh Kumar 6/40, Umesh Yadav 2/55). India A 12/0.

