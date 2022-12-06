Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work - FFF

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:34 IST
Kylian Mbappe was missing from group training on Tuesday as France prepared for their World Cup quarter-final against England, the French football federation said.

"Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game," the FFF said.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16, taking his tally to five goals in Qatar and nine overall at the World Cup.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

