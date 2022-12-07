Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout

Achraf Hakimi calmly converted a penalty to send Morocco through to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 3-0 shootout win over former champions Spain after a cagey last-16 clash ended goalless on Tuesday. The Spanish-born Hakimi chipped in the decisive penalty, prompting a deafening roar of joy and celebration from the Morocco supporters, after their side became the first Arab nation ever to qualify for the tournament's quarter-finals.

Boxing-Olympic organisers keep world body IBA out in the cold

Amateur boxing's Russian-led world body will stay shut out of the Olympics because it has yet to implement a "drastic" change of culture, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Soccer-Canadian women's soccer league set to kick off in 2025

A domestic professional women's soccer league is set to kick off in Canada in 2025, organisers said on Tuesday. Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Calgary Foothills Soccer Club are confirmed to be the first two of eight clubs in the league with the remaining six teams expected to be confirmed in 2023.

Olympics-IOC warns Afghanistan over women's access to sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games. Female sport in Afghanistan has been crushed since the Taliban took over from a Western-backed government in August 2021.

Rugby-Coach O'Gara staying at European champions La Rochelle to 2027

Coach Ronan O'Gara has signed a new contract to stay at European champions La Rochelle until 2027, the French club said on Tuesday. The former Ireland flyhalf had been linked in some media speculation to the England job held by Australian Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Soccer-Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also on the scoresheet as Portugal put Switzerland to the sword to storm into their first World Cup quarter-final since 2006.

NHL roundup: Knights snap Bruins' home win streak

Reilly Smith scored in the fifth round of the shootout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held off the Boston Bruins for a 4-3 win on Monday night, ending the Bruins' historic home win streak. Boston was 14-0-0 on home ice this season -- the longest home winning streak to begin a season in NHL history -- before former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy's club took two points.

Soccer-Morocco's Atlas Lions march on at World Cup with help of 'Red Army'

Morocco supporters flooded into Doha on Tuesday for the team's last-16 World Cup showdown with Spain and the Atlas Lions made the trip worthwhile as they roared into the quarter-finals for the first time with a 3-0 penalty shootout win. The last Arab and African side left in the World Cup, Morocco have been willed on by some of the most impassioned fans at the tournament who arrived at Education City Stadium with their ear-splitting volume turned up high even before kickoff.

NBA roundup: Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT

alen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 51 points as the Houston Rockets extended their homecourt winning streak to three games with a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Green paired a team-high 27 points with seven assists while Porter added 24 points and six rebounds. Porter, Eric Gordon (14 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (16 points, 11 rebounds) nailed 3-pointers in the second overtime to help Houston send the 76ers to their third straight loss.

Soccer-'Not even in my wildest dreams' - Three-goal Ramos stunned by Portugal call-up

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos was as surprised as anyone at being named in the starting lineup for Tuesday's 6-1 hammering of Switzerland in the World Cup last-16 and managing to score a hat-trick was beyond his imagination. Making his first World Cup start, Ramos smashed three goals past the Swiss and set up another to propel Portugal into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)