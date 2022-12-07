Left Menu

Cricket-Australia skipper Cummins to miss second Windies test, Smith to lead the side

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against West Indies at Adelaide Oval with a quadricep strain, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the team. Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week. Australia lead the two-test series against West Indies 1-0 after beating the Caribbeans by 164 runs in Perth.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against West Indies at Adelaide Oval with a quadricep strain, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the team. Fast bowler Scott Boland will slot into Cummins's place in Australia's attack for the match starting on Thursday, the team said.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match," the team said in a statement. Cummins is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

Australia lead the two-test series against West Indies 1-0 after beating the Caribbeans by 164 runs in Perth.

