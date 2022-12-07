Left Menu

Injured Rohit likely to miss 3rd ODI, could be racing against time for Tests

The Indian captain could be racing against time to get fit for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram from December 14.India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is likely miss the third ODI against Bangladesh after splitting the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match of the series, here on Wednesday.

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. It is believed some further scans will be required to ascertain if there is a fracture. The Indian captain could be racing against time to get fit for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram from December 14.

''India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,'' the BCCI stated in a media release.

Rohit did not take any further part in the second ODI. His left thumb was seen to be heavily bandaged and with stitches. Even if the stitches are opened within a week, he wouldn't be able to train before the start of the first Test.

Meanwhile, injury prone seamer Deepak Chahar has sustained stiff hamstring while bowling in the second ODI. He bowled only three overs from his quota.

Rookie pacer Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the opening ODI was ruled out of the second game due to a stiff back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

