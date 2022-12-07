Sports News Roundup: Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide; Cricket-Bangladesh beat India in thriller to win ODI series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians

The ATP on Wednesday fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) 820,000 pounds ($1 million) for banning male players from Russia and Belarus from this year's summer grasscourt events ahead of the Championships over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Players were banned from the UK grass-court tournaments held in the build-up to Wimbledon, which became the first Grand Slam tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries -- a move that was condemned by the men's and women's tours.

Cricket-Bangladesh beat India in thriller to win ODI series

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored an unbeaten 100 from 83 balls and grabbed two wickets to help his side beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur on Wednesday, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play. Chasing 272 to win, India got off to a disappointing start losing openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early before half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) got them back on track.

Tennis-Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination. The world number five, whose visa ban was waived last month, was named in the Jan. 1-8 tournament's draw on Wednesday.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell (43 points) carries Cavs past Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.

Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Illinois tops No. 2 Texas in OT

Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime, scoring 12 points after struggling in regulation, as No. 17 Illinois ruled the endgame in an 85-78 comeback win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. A pair of free throws by Jayden Epps with eight seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 68 and capped his 10-point comeback for the Illini. Texas' Marcus Carr missed a contested jumper in the lane at the buzzer that sent the game into overtime.

NHL roundup: Matt Murray, Leafs silence Stars

Matt Murray stopped 44 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs, who finished a two-game road trip at 1-0-1. Mitchell Marner had an assist to extend his team-record point streak to 20 games.

Soccer-The other Lionel, Argentina's Scaloni pits his wits against Van Gaal

It is no secret that Argentina's dreams of a third World Cup triumph lie largely on the shoulders of Lionel Messi but another man bearing the same first name is also integral to the hopes of the Albiceleste. At 44, Lionel Scaloni is the youngest coach at the World Cup. On Friday he will pit his wits against the oldest, 71-year-old Louis Van Gaal, when Argentina take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Baseball-Judge agrees to re-sign with New York Yankees - report

The New York Yankees have re-signed slugger Aaron Judge, The Athletic reported on Wednesday, ending an extended period of rampant speculation over where one of Major League Baseball's most sought-after free agents would land. The report, which cited an unnamed MLB source, said Judge has agreed a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the only club he has ever picked up a bat for after he rejected the Yankees' offer of an extension worth $230.5 million in April.

Rallying-Tanak returns to the M-Sport Ford WRC team

Estonian Ott Tanak, who won the 2019 world rally championship with Toyota, will race for M-Sport Ford next season after three years with Hyundai, the team said on Wednesday. Tanak started out with M-Sport, first standing on the world championship podium with them in 2012 and taking his first rally win in 2017 when they won the manufacturers' title.

Athletics-Diamond League to return to China in 2023, finale in U.S

The 2023 Diamond League season will begin with its traditional Doha meeting in May and stage its season finale in Eugene, Oregon in the United States in September, while two Chinese events return to the calendar after COVID disruptions. The provisional calendar for the 14th edition of track and field's premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents.

