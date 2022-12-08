Soccer-Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France
England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.
Sterling did not play a part in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family. "The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.
England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.
