Left Menu

LPL: Colombo Stars down Dambulla Aura by nine runs, register first win of tournament

Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Dominic Drakes and Dinesh Chandimal were stars for Colombo in this thriller

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 10:51 IST
LPL: Colombo Stars down Dambulla Aura by nine runs, register first win of tournament
A visual from the match. (Photo- LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Colombo Stars defeated Dambulla Aura by 9 runs to register their first win in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Thursday. Batting first, the Colombo Stars posted a total of 165 for the loss of 9 wickets.

For Dambulla Aura, Shevon Daniel and Jordan Cox opened the innings. At the score of 53 runs, Suranga Lakmal dismissed Jordan Cox for 29 runs from 15 balls. His innings was laced with 6 boundaries. Meanwhile, Shevon Daniel scored 28 runs including 4 boundaries. Towards the end of the innings, Tom Abell made a quickfire 33 runs from 22 balls. His innings included 5 boundaries. He was well supported by the captain Dasun Shanaka (31 not out) but was not enough as the team fell short of the target. For Colombo Stars, Suranga Lakmal, Dominic Drakes, and Karim Janat picked two wickets each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bat first. Niroshan Dickwella scored a quickfire 62 from 41 balls. His innings included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Towards the end of the innings, Ravi Bopara and Dinesh Chandimal contributed 26 and 29 (not out) respectively to help the team post a score of 165 for the loss of 9 wickets. For Dambulla Aura, Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowler as he scalped 4/36 from his 4 overs. Dickwella's half-century earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022