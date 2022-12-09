Left Menu

Under-16 Women C'ship: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Peformance Centre, HAR Academy pick wins

The day four was filled with some exciting action

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:06 IST
A visual from a match. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The day four of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16) on Thursday in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Final Phase) saw Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, HAR Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and Pritam Hockey Academy register victories in their respective games. In Pool A, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Smart Hockey Academy Raipur by a 6-0 score line in the first encounter of the day. Doli Bhoi (8', 41') started off the scoring for her team and ended the match with a brace. Sheetal Yadav (9'), Anushka Bhawre (36'), Neharika Toppo (39') and Payal Sonkar (43') scored a goal each, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The second match in Pool A saw Har Hockey Academy comprehensively beat Citizen Hockey XI 36-0. Shasi (5', 22', 23', 26', 27', 28', 29', 36', 37', 39', 40', 44', 45', 47', 51', 59') and Team Captain Pooja (2', 10', 14', 16', 17', 18', 52', 55', 56') were the stand out performers of the game, scoring 16 and 9 goals each. Rest of the goals were scored by Neeshu (33', 49', 53', 60') Seema (42', 43', 48'), Mahima Rajliwal (7', 13'), Sania (25', 35'). A close encounter in Pool B saw Salute Hockey Academy beat Sports Hostel Odisha. Salute Hockey Academy's Annu (17', 32') started off by scoring a Penalty Corner in the first half followed by another goal in the second half. Sports Hostel Odisha Captain Archana Xalxo (44') got a goal back for her team but to no avail, as the match ended at 2-1.

The second match in Pool B saw Pritam Hockey Academy beat Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta by a 12-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Ravina (17', 35', 43'), Khushi (2', 31', and 34'), Riya (3', 25'), Tamanna (6'), Manjinder (29'), Priyanka (44') and Bhavya (52'). The Pool A clash between Sports Authority of India 'A' and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Sports Authority of India 'A'.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Sports Authority Gujarat was forfeited in favour of Sports Authority of Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

