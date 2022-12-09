Left Menu

Cpl Amar Singh Devanda represents India in 24 Hrs Ultra Marathon in Taiwan

09-12-2022
24 Hrs Ultra Marathon was organised by Chinese Taipai Association of Ultra runners for 2022 at Soochow University, Taiwan. Cpl Amar Singh Devanda represented India in the event. A total of 31 runners comprising 21 males and 10 females from 5 countries participated in the event. The competition started at 0900 hrs on 03 Dec 22 and culminated at 0900 Hrs on 04 Dec 22. Cpl Amar bagged sixth position by covering a distance of 204.47 Kms. He covered 510 Laps (400 m each) in the stadium in 24 Hrs.

Prior to this, during Asia-Ocenia 24 Hrs Championship 2022 held at Bengaluru, Cpl Amar covered 257.618 Kms on 03 Jul 22 thus creating a new national record. The Indian team lead by him stood first in the championship.

His efforts were highly appreciated by Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force and was awarded with on the spot commendation by him on 08 Dec 22 for excellence in sports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

