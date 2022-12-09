Left Menu

Tennis-Two French players handed life bans for match-fixing

French players Mick Lescure and Jules Okala have been given life bans from tennis after investigations into multiple incidents of match-fixing since 2014, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. The independent ITIA -- established by tennis' international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters -- said that both players have been part of wider law enforcement investigations in France and Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:45 IST
Tennis-Two French players handed life bans for match-fixing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French players Mick Lescure and Jules Okala have been given life bans from tennis after investigations into multiple incidents of match-fixing since 2014, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. The 29-year-old Lescure, who peaked at world number 487, was found guilty of eight charges of match-fixing and also handed a $40,000 fine. Okala, 25, whose highest ranking was 338, was found guilty of seven charges and fined $15,000.

"The cases were ruled on by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Charles Hollander KC and the sanctions mean both players are permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis," the ITIA said in a statement. The independent ITIA -- established by tennis' international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters -- said that both players have been part of wider law enforcement investigations in France and Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022