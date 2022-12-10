Left Menu

Gary Ballance signs two-year deal to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket

Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance featured for England, playing 23 Tests, scoring four centuries at an average of 37.45, as well as 16 one-day internationals. Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 08:14 IST
Gary Ballance signs two-year deal to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket
Gary Ballance. (Photo- Zimbabwe Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

England batter Gary Ballance has signed a two-year deal to represent his nation of birth Zimbabwe in international and domestic cricket, announced Zimbabwe Cricket on Friday. "Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is delighted to announce Gary Ballance has agreed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in and for the country of his birth," said the sport's governing body in the country in a statement.

This follows the Harare-born left-handed batter's release from his contract with county cricket side Yorkshire. Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance featured for England, playing 23 Tests, scoring four centuries at an average of 37.45, as well as 16 one-day internationals.

Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera. Commenting after ZC contracted Ballance, now aged 33, ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said: "We are elated to have Gary, an immensely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him."

"He is a great addition to our domestic and international set-up and we are looking forward to him making a massive difference for us." The player himself said he was excited to get the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe.

"I am thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and cannot wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players," Ballance said. "The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game."

"I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially," concluded the batter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022