Dhawan announces USD 75 million global investment sports tech fund

PTI | Updated: 10-12-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 16:49 IST
Shikhar Dhawan
  • Country:
  • India

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday became the first Asian sportsperson to launch a venture capitalist fund that will focus on innovation across sports spectrum.

The USD 75 million global investment fund consists of a greenshoe option of USD 25 million, stated the announcement made during the annual Abu Dhabi Global Market Finance Week here.

''I am elated to start a new innings and embark on this journey in the world of venture capital,'' Dhawan said in a release.

''All this would not have been possible without the support of my commercial partners and the founding team's commitment to this fund, in readiness for this week's announcement and targeted deployment in Q1 2023-24.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

