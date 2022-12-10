Left Menu

Soccer-What next for Stadium 974, the World Cup's first 'fully-demountable' arena?

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 16:52 IST
Soccer-What next for Stadium 974, the World Cup's first 'fully-demountable' arena?
Representative Image

Iconic World Cup stadiums have long lived in the memory of those who played in and attend the tournament, often standing as a beacon in the backdrop of the host city, but Stadium 974 which held seven games in Doha will soon cease to exist.

Expensive World Cup stadiums have often proven to be white elephants for the host country but the temporary arena that is Stadium 974, unveiled in November last year, has done its job and its prefabricated pieces will soon be dismantled. Seats from a number of arenas in Qatar will be removed and given to football projects overseas but the fate of the modular elements at Stadium 974 - which organisers say reduced costs and waste generated - is still unclear.

Media reports suggested the containers and other parts that make up the stadium would be shipped to either Africa or Uruguay, who are might be looking to bid for the 2030 World Cup as part of a South American bid. "Initial work has begun to take the venue out of tournament mode ahead of handing the stadium back to the host country," tournament organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told Reuters.

"The precise timeline for the full dismantling and re-purposing of the stadium is being finalised at the moment." Described as the "first fully-demountable tournament venue" in World Cup history, the arena will also host a fashion show on Dec. 16 - two days before the final - with several music artists set to perform.

METAL ARENA Stadium 974 is the first stadium fans arriving in Qatar see when they land at the airport and travel into central Doha.

The metal arena sits on the waterfront overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the West Bay skyline, but it could easily be mistaken for a shipping container yard if not for the structure that supports the roof. The 44,089-capacity stadium is named after the number of containers of various bright colours used to build the arena, while 974 is also Qatar's international dialling code.

"The shipping containers used in construction can be recycled and reused for building stadiums or other sporting facilities in different locations," said Mohamed Al Atwaan, the arena's facilities management director. "This stadium has massive legacy potential."

UNIQUE STRUCTURE The unique structure made for an electric atmosphere, especially when raucous fans from Mexico, Argentina and Brazil fans turned up in large numbers for their team's matches and sang as one, their chants echoing around the arena.

The stadium's acoustics helped them raise the decibel levels while the stands also reverberated as they bounced up and down in its tiers. What started with a Mexican wave in a group game between Mexico and Poland, finished with the Brazilians dancing the samba in the aisles along with their players on the pitch after they thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last 16.

Stadium 974 is also the only one of eight World Cup arenas in Qatar without air conditioning, which meant all seven games it hosted could only be played after sunset. But temperatures inside the arena were still cool as the structure allowed for ventilation using the land and sea breeze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022