Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Italy's Bassino wins by a whisker in Sestriere

Italy's Marta Bassino took a narrow win at home in the giant slalom World Cup race in Sestriere on Saturday, finishing just over a tenth of a second ahead of Sara Hector from Sweden. Bassino, who took her sixth career World Cup victory in giant slalom, clocked two minutes 28.89 seconds and edged out Hector by 0.11 seconds.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:51 IST
Alpine skiing-Italy's Bassino wins by a whisker in Sestriere
"Arriving at the line with the green light in front of the Italians (in the crowd) was really incredible. I know it was hard because the slope was really tough," Bassino said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Marta Bassino took a narrow win at home in the giant slalom World Cup race in Sestriere on Saturday, finishing just over a tenth of a second ahead of Sara Hector from Sweden. Bassino, who took her sixth career World Cup victory in giant slalom, clocked two minutes 28.89 seconds and edged out Hector by 0.11 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia claimed third, 0.40 seconds behind Bassino.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin of America ended up in sixth place, 1.96 seconds behind Bassino. It was the 26-year-old Bassino's first World Cup victory on home soil.

"Arriving at the line with the green light in front of the Italians (in the crowd) was really incredible. I know it was hard because the slope was really tough," Bassino said. "It was a fight more than a good feeling on my skis but to win here at home is amazing."

The World Cup competition will continue on Sunday with the slalom event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022