Soccer-'Continental history': Reaction to Morocco's World Cup win

The two rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas each sent congratulations.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 11-12-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 01:32 IST
Political leaders, sports stars and celebrities took to social media on Saturday to congratulate Morocco for its World Cup quarter final win over Portugal, making it the first African or Arab team to reach the semi finals of the soccer tournament. Here are some of the reactions.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Twitter: "Historic and extraordinary! The qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-final of the 2022 world is that of all Africa. Full support to the representatives of Africa for the grand finale. Africa world champion, yes it is possible inchallah!" "CONTINENTAL HISTORY!... What an achievement by the Atlas Lions," the Confederation of African Football said in a tweet.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Moroccan King Mohammed VI on a "great international historic achievement", according to state media. Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed tweeted: "No voice is louder than Morocco's in the World Cup!"

"We share the joy of our brothers," tweeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "We rejoice when the Arabs rejoice," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas, who hailed a "historic" victory. The two rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas each sent congratulations.

Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah tweeted: "Congratulations to the Moroccan national team for their historic qualification to the World Cup semi-finals." Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein tweeted: "The Atlas Lions are making history."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry tweeted: "Sincere heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly kingdom of Morocco." "They did it!!!! Well done Morocco for this feat. Long live Africa," tweeted retired Ivorian player and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, said on Twitter: "Incredible! ...The entire continent is rooting for you" (with a clapping hands emoji) Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted: "Congrats Morocco."

