National Shooting C'ship: Manu Bhaker clinches Gold in 10 m pistol junior event

Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker clinched a gold in the 10m pistol junior event at the ongoing National Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal on Monday. She was representing Haryana in the 65th edition of the championship, Bhaker defeated Telangana's Esha Singh by 17-13 in the final after topping the qualification with 583 points. She also did well in the semifinal, scoring 252.4 at the MP Shooting Academy shooting range, as per Olympics.com.

Olympic silver medalist Vijay Kumar from Himachal Pradesh won the national title for men's 25 m centre fire pistol with a score of 583. Anish Bhanwala of Haryana and Indian Army's Gurpreet Singh had 582 points each and were the other two on the podium. Bhaker also took part in 10 m pistol women's event, but could score only 148 in the semis, thereby missing out on the medal round.

Karnataka's Divya TS scored 254.2 points to top the 10 m pistol women's semifinal, finishing ahead of Sanskriti Bana, who ended up with 251.6 and Rhythm Sangwan, who won 250 points. In the final, Divya overcame Sanskriti by 16-14 to win the gold medal. Sanskriti, representing Uttar Pradesh made it to the final of the 10 m pistol youth women's competition with 249.2 points, but Rhythm of Haryana got the better of her by 16-12 and clinched the national title.

Earlier, Bhaker won gold medals in senior and junior women's individual 25 m pistol events apart from winning women's and junior women's team gold in 25 m pistol event. (ANI)

