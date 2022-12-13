David Warner firmly in our thoughts for India: Andrew McDonald on star opener's Test plans

The veteran left-hander David Warner is still very much in the run for the upcoming tour of India, according to Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, despite his dismal performance in the format. According to head coach Andrew McDonald, struggling opener Warner has "not hinted" at a probable retirement from the Test format.

"We'll see what happens in the next three Test matches. But at this stage, he's firmly in our thoughts for India. We've seen the more times you tour certain areas of the world, the better you get at it," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Warner had already stated that he would stop playing the longest format after another 12 months. His expertise is crucial for Australia's trip to India early the following year, though.

"He's eager to continue on at this stage. He has not hinted [at] anything else. His appetite for the work - in and around training - is still there. He's busy at the crease, and you've seen signs that he is going well. He's just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen. We are building towards a World Test Championship [final], and he wants to be part of that. So that's a clear focus for us, and we've got South Africa as a part of that. And then on to India," McDonald said. Warner missed out on each opportunity, scoring just 102 runs at an average of 25.50, while Australia's other top-order batsmen feasted on a lifeless West Indies bowling attack during the series. Australia declared each of their four innings during convincing wins in Perth and Adelaide.

For 36-year-old Warner, who has only scored 675 runs at 28.12 in 25 Test innings since his previous century in January 2020, it extended a slump. Warner is under more pressure as rumours about his Test career grow ahead of Australia's tour of India and England next year, where he has unimpressive records. Warner will be making his third Test trip of India, where he has never hit a century and where he averages just 24 from 16 innings unless something unexpected happens against South Africa. For a squad that is likely to contain several batsmen who have never played Test cricket abroad, his depth of experience is regarded as crucial.

"We'll see what happens in the next three Test matches. But at this stage, he's firmly in our thoughts for India. We've seen the more times you tour certain areas of the world, the better you get at it," McDonald said. "But it's also the knowledge that he can pass on to the younger players in and amongst that. We really value our senior players - both on and off the field - in terms of that education process. So there's huge benefit for those players to be touring those areas, and albeit if they don't play, they can still have an impact," he further added.

Before the first Test at the Gabba begins on December 17, Warner has been supported to ignore any distraction from the lingering off-field turmoil before what could be a difficult three-match series against South Africa, who feature a star-studded pace attack. "He's great at compartmentalising, [and] separating the off-field from the on-field. And I think most of the great champions do that very well. I sense this situation is not different. We respect and understand David's decision to withdraw from that appeals process," Australia head coach said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)