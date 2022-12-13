Motor racing-Vasseur to leave Alfa Romeo F1 team in January

Sauber Motorsport chief executive and Alfa Romeo Formula One principal Frederic Vasseur will leave in January, the Swiss-based team said on Tuesday amid speculation he will take over at Ferrari.

Ferrari are seeking a replacement for Mattia Binotto, who is leaving at the end of December after handing in his resignation last month.

