Left Menu

German kingpin of dividend tax heist handed eight-year jail sentence

Hanno Berger, a 72-year-old former tax inspector turned prominent tax lawyer and adviser, is the most high profile professional to be convicted over the cum-ex dividend stripping scheme, that some German experts say has cost taxpayers around 10 billion euros ($10.54 billion). The court ordered him to repay more than 13 million euros.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:58 IST
German kingpin of dividend tax heist handed eight-year jail sentence

A German lawyer painted by politicians as the mastermind behind one of the country's biggest post-war frauds was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison after a landmark trial. Hanno Berger, a 72-year-old former tax inspector turned prominent tax lawyer and adviser, is the most high profile professional to be convicted over the cum-ex dividend stripping scheme, that some German experts say has cost taxpayers around 10 billion euros ($10.54 billion).

The court ordered him to repay more than 13 million euros. Germany and Denmark are leading cross-border investigations into the trading scheme, which involved banks and investors claiming multiple bogus tax rebates on dividends, aided by now-closed loopholes in their tax systems and the failure of authorities to spot and halt the practice at the time.

Berger's sentence is the harshest handed down to date by German judges after around eight years of investigations that government officials say span around 1,500 suspects and 100 banks on four continents. In closing remarks at the Bonn court last week, prosecutors accused Berger of orchestrating tax scams that siphoned 278 million euros from German taxpayers.

Berger has also been charged separately by Frankfurt prosecutors over another alleged cum-ex tax fraud, valued at 113 million euros, and faces a second criminal trial in the German city of Wiesbaden next year. ($1 = 0.9484 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022