Taruwar, Goswami stand tall for Mizoram

PTI | Nadiad | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:10 IST
Meghalaya bowlers, led by Rajesh Bishnoi (4/62), wrecked havoc but Taruwar Kohli produced a captain's knock of 123, while Shreevats Goswami chipped in with a splendid 74 to push Mizoram to 252 on day one of their Ranji Trophy plate group match here Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Megahalya new ball bowlers Abhishek Kumar (2/37) and Akash Choudhary (2/40) blew away the top-order to reduce Mizoram to 8 for 3 inside four overs.

But thereafter, it was skipper Taruwar who took charge of the proceedings in an entertaining fourth wicket partnership with Goswami that yielded 136 runs.

Taruwar hit 15 fours in his 250-ball knock, while the left-handed Goswami smashed eight fours en route to a 122-ball 74 to drive Mizoram forward. Left-arm spinner Bishnoi then triggered the collapse after he had Goswami LBW. Taruwar fell short of partners to see his side fold for 86.1 overs.

Brief Scores: At Rangpo: Manipur 186 in 56.5 (L Kishan Singha 42, Ronald Longjam 41; Sumit Singh 3/43, Palzor Tamang 2/41) vs Sikkim 58 for no loss in 26 overs (Arun Chettri 41 batting, Pankaj Rawat 12 batting). At Patna: Arunachal Pradesh 212 in 74.3 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 66; Ashutosh Aman 4/36, Sachin Kumar 3/29, Malay Ra 2/48). Bihar 50 for no loss in 13 overs (Baljeet Singh Bihari 30 batting, Adhiraj Johri 20 batting).

At Nadiad: Mizoram 252 in 86.1 overs (Taruwar Kohli 123, Shreevats Goswami 74; Rajesh Bishnoi 4/62, Abhishek Kumar 2/37, Akash Choudhary 2/40). Meghalaya 0 for no loss in 1 over.

