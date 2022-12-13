BBL: Sandhu's all-round show helps Sydney Thunder down Melbourne Stars by one wicket in tournament opener

An all-round show by Gurinder Sandhu helped Sydney Thunder clinch a one-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Canberra on Tuesday. With this, Thunder became the first team to log full points. They have two points currently.

Chasing 123, pacer Trent Boult delivered two serious jolts to Thunder, sending back Matthew Gilkes and Rilee Rossouw for a duck on the second and third balls of their innings. Following this, England's Alex Hales tried to rebuild the innings alongside captain Jason Sangha, but the former was bowled by Nile for just 16 off 12, on a full toss. Adam Zampa dismissed Sangha soon after, for just 24.

Half of the Thunder line-up was back to the pavilion as Nile dismissed Daniel Sams for just three to get his second wicket. Wickets kept falling for Thunder as Zampa and Counter Nile reduced them to 89/7.

But the duo of Sandhu and Chris Green took the team on verge of victory, stitching a 26-run stand. By the time Green was dismissed for 17, the team needed just eight runs in five balls. Sandhu stuck till the end to guide his side to win, finishing at 20* off 16 balls.

Nile took 3/19 in his quota of four overs while Boult, Zampa and Beau Webster took two wickets each. Earlier, put into bat by Thunder, Melbourne Stars disappointed their fans, putting up a paltry 122/8 in their 20 overs.

Nick Larkin (25) was the only batter who could touch the 20-run mark. Sandhu (2/23), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/20) and Daniel Sams (2/21) took two wickets while Brendan Doggett and Green took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Sydney Thunder: 123/9 (Alex Ross 28, Jason Sangha 24, Nathan Counter Nile 3/19) beat Melbourne Stars: 122/8 (Nick Larkin 25, Joe Burns 18, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/20). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)