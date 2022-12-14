Left Menu

Cricketer Flintoff taken to hospital after accident during 'Top Gear' filming -Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 04:09 IST
Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has been taken to a hospital after an accident during the filming of an episode of BBC's "Top Gear" show, Sky News reported late on Tuesday.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson told Sky News, adding they will confirm more details in due course.

BBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

