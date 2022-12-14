IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Unbeaten 62-run stand by Iyer, Pujara takes India to 174/5 (Tea, Day 1)

An unbeaten 62-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara guided India to 174/4 at Tea during the first test against Bangladesh here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. India managed to score 89 runs for the loss of one wicket in 30 overs during the second session, placing the team in a respectable position. At Tea, Iyer (41*) and Pujara (42*) were at the crease.

Resuming the innings at 85/3, India looked dominant with Rishabh Pant continuing his onslaught as he became the fastest to hit 50 sixes in test matches. After the lunch break, Bangladesh missed a trick when they dropped Pujara on the second ball after lunch. Bangladesh got some respite in the wicket of Pant as he gave away his wicket while trying to dominate the bowlers. He looked in ominous touch in his 45-ball stay in which he scored 46 runs with the help of six boundaries and two towering sixes.

India's most successful batter in the ODIs this year, Shreyas Iyer walked into bat and had a stroke of luck on his first ball as his edge landed just wide of slip. However, that was the only hiccup that the batter faced during the second session. He played a steady and fluent knock continuing his rich vein of form in 2022. Pujara did what he does best as he made sure to anchor one end and kept blocking the balls to ensure Bangladesh don't make further inroads.

The duo batted superbly to negate the turn that the bowlers were able to extract while playing delightful shots every once in a while. They ensured that India has the upper hand in the match as they took the team to 174/4 at the end of the second session. Earlier, India opted to bat after winning the toss and ended the first session at 85/3. An unbeaten 37-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Chetehwar Pujara guided India to 85/3 in 26 overs at the time of lunch in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant came when India was 48 for 3 and gathered 29*(26) before the lunch break on Day 1. Pujara was playing at an unbeaten 12 off 32 at lunch. India lost quick wickets to Bangladesh in KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1).

Brief Score: India 174/4 (Rishabh Pant 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 42; Taijul Islam 2-43) vs Bangladesh (ANI)

