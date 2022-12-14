Basketball-Hansel Emmanuel, one-armed US college player, scores first points

Left Menu

A teenage U.S. college basketball player, who had an arm amputated in a childhood accident, stole the limelight after he scored his first points for Louisiana's Northwestern State University. You can't give up." Emmanuel was six when doctors had to amputate his left arm after a pile of cinder blocks fell on him.

A teenage U.S. college basketball player, who had an arm amputated in a childhood accident, stole the limelight after he scored his first points for Louisiana's Northwestern State University. Playing for his Demons team, 19-year-old Hansel Emmanuel produced the most defining moment in their win over Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at the weekend when he dribbled past two defenders and finished with a powerful dunk.

That upped his tallies to five points for the night, leaving the audience in awe of the 6-foot-6 guard's spectacular performance. "I had to keep going after the layup -- that was my first bucket," said Emmanuel, who was born in the Dominican Republic. "I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can't give up."

Emmanuel was six when doctors had to amputate his left arm after a pile of cinder blocks fell on him.

