Basketball-Hansel Emmanuel, one-armed US college player, scores first points
A teenage U.S. college basketball player, who had an arm amputated in a childhood accident, stole the limelight after he scored his first points for Louisiana's Northwestern State University. Playing for his Demons team, 19-year-old Hansel Emmanuel produced the most defining moment in their win over Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at the weekend when he dribbled past two defenders and finished with a powerful dunk.
That upped his tallies to five points for the night, leaving the audience in awe of the 6-foot-6 guard's spectacular performance. "I had to keep going after the layup -- that was my first bucket," said Emmanuel, who was born in the Dominican Republic. "I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can't give up."
