3rd WT20I: Perry stars in Australia 172/8 vs India

Ellyse Perry smashed 75 off 47 balls while Grace Harris clobbered 41 off just 18 balls as Australian Women scored a decent 172 for 5 in the third T20 International against India Women here on Wednesday.

Devika Vaidya, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Australia Women: 172/8 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72, Grace Harris 41, Devika vaidya 2/22, Renuka Thakur 2/24, Anjali Sarvani 2/34, Deepti Sharma 2/40).

