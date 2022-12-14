Left Menu

3rd WT20I: Perry stars in Australia 172/8 vs India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:53 IST
3rd WT20I: Perry stars in Australia 172/8 vs India
  • Country:
  • India

Ellyse Perry smashed 75 off 47 balls while Grace Harris clobbered 41 off just 18 balls as Australian Women scored a decent 172 for 5 in the third T20 International against India Women here on Wednesday.

Devika Vaidya, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Australia Women: 172/8 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72, Grace Harris 41, Devika vaidya 2/22, Renuka Thakur 2/24, Anjali Sarvani 2/34, Deepti Sharma 2/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022